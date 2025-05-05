Cold case killings: Police release new video in murder of couple

ATLANTA — Police released new video Monday of a man rushing into an apartment and gunning down a couple in a bedroom as one of their children was lying down on the couch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police detectives asked for help identifying the shooter who has been on the run since 2021. Channel 2’s Tom Regan reported that the victims’ family members also were at police headquarters and made a tearful plea for the public’s assistance.

Police found Centeria Fields and Stanley Pratt dead in the apartment on Tuskegee Street when they responded Dec. 18, 2021.

Investigators said they believe the killer, who was wearing a hoodie, targeted Pratt and knew the layout of his apartment when he killed the couple days before Christmas.

‘Whoever did this, you took a loved man,” said Sage Pratt, the victim’s daughter.

Police said the shooter was outside the couple’s apartment building early in the morning, waiting for Pratt to step out for a cigarette.

“At that time, the perpetrator approached him and shot him in the face,” said Detective Jarion Shepard with APD.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police showed video of the wounded victim running into his bedroom, past his 11-year-old son asleep on the coach, and the gunman chased him into the bedroom.

‘That’s where he gunned down both Mr. Pratt and Ms. Fields within earshot and eyesight of their 11-year-old and 6-year-old,” Shepard said.

The 11-year-old called 911 for help.

The family is asking anyone who has knowledge of the killer to come forward.

Not only did he take Stanley, he took CC, all while the two children were in the home a week before Christmas,” said Sharee Stewart, a relative.

Police say tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online. Those providing tips could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group