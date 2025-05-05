As she turns 100, mother of siblings murdered decades ago says she will forgive, but not forget

The mother of a DeKalb County brother and sister who were brutally murdered decades ago is speaking for the first time since her children’s cold case was solved.

Surrounded by state and local leaders, as well as loved ones, Loueverette Napper was celebrated Sunday ahead of her 100th birthday.

Earlier this year, her children’s cold case was solved using DNA evidence.

Pamela and Jon Sumpter were killed in their Stone Mountain apartment in 1990.

In March, a DeKalb County jury found Kenneth Perry guilty of their murders.

Loueverette Napper spoke in court following the verdict but hadn’t spoken to the media until Sunday when she sat down with Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

“My daughter was a beautiful daughter, and my son was a very intelligent man. And someone just cut their lives short,” said Napper.

Napper’s son —and Pamela and Jon’s brother — James has been by his mother’s side through it all.

“It shows her endurance… her need to be around to see this happen," James Sumpter said.

As a mother, grandmother, and now centenarian, Napper says she’s moving forward and choosing forgiveness—but she’ll never forget.

“It’s all over for him, but it will never be over for me,” she added.

Napper’s 100th birthday is on May 5. The City of Conyers, alongside Rockdale County, issued proclamations in her honor to mark the date.

