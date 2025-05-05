Cobb County customer disputes spa’s late arrival policy not listed in contract

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — What was meant to be a relaxing afternoon at a local spa turned into a frustrating experience for one Cobb County woman who says she was charged for a missed appointment due to a late arrival, despite the lack of a clear policy outlined in her contract.

Nisha Bhatia, a former VIP member of Mac Day Spa off Dallas Highway near Marietta, said she joined the spa’s membership program for its affordable services, paying around $70 per month for a package that included facials, massages, and hair blowouts.

“It was somewhere I looked forward to going every single month,” Bhatia said.

That changed when she arrived 15 minutes late for an appointment after calling to alert them.

“They were like, well, just to let you know if you’re not there within 10 minutes after your appointment time, we’re going to cancel your appointment, and we’re still going to charge you,” Bhatia said.

She said staff pointed to the membership contract when she questioned the policy.

The contract Bhatia signed lays out the spa’s policy for late cancellations, but there is nothing stating policies about grace periods or late arrivals.

“I just simply wanted a refund because it was not listed anywhere, and I don’t feel like they were very transparent,” Bhatia said.

The owner of Mac Day Spa declined an on-camera interview but told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers by phone that the spa does not have an official grace period policy. Instead, staff are encouraged to assess late arrivals on a case-by-case basis and try to accommodate clients when possible.

Consumer expert Clark Howard said situations like Bhatia’s are not uncommon.

“Spa memberships are pretty much the Wild West,” Howard said. “When you join one, you are bound by the terms of the contract. But if they’re trying to get into your wallet with terms that you don’t see or don’t believe exist, you don’t have an easy route to appeal.”

Howard recommends paying with a credit card, which allows customers to dispute questionable charges. He also warns consumers to avoid subscription-based services when possible, advocating instead for paying per visit.

“It’s a problem we have to solve, just like we did with fitness centers. We need clear regulations for spa facilities,” he said.

As for Bhatia, she says she’s changed the way she approaches these types of services since she said she still hasn’t received a refund.

“I am giving you money once you deliver a service. That’s how I think about it now,” she said.

The spa owner told Rogers that he would look into the situation. He also said the staff undergo regular training sessions and weekly one-on-one meetings, and he plans to address concerns raised by Bhatia’s experience.

