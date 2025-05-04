Victim shot while trying to run from attempted robbery in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after Atlanta police said a man was shot while trying to run from an attempted robbery.

On Saturday, around 10:45 p.m., Atlanta police were called to the 1700 block of Detroit Avenue in northwest Atlanta regarding a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

According to APD, the victim ran from an attempted robbery and was shot while doing so. His identity was not released.

Investigators are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

