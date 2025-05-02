Rats taking over woman’s Gwinnett apartment as city cracks down on complex

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — The City of Peachtree Corners has issued a citation to the Norcross Crossings Apartments after reports of a rat infestation that one tenant says has taken over her home and her life.

Shayna Fields, a single mother, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she noticed signs of rats several weeks ago when food started to disappear inside her home.

“I went back to the footage and found a rat crawling on my table,” Fields said.

She says rats have chewed through kitchen walls, forced her to pull out appliances, and returned even after repairs were made.

“As of yesterday, they fixed a hole, and as of today, it’s been bitten through,” she said.

In an email to Channel 2 Action News, city spokesperson Louis Svehla confirmed the complex is under an active code enforcement investigation.

“The City received a complaint from a resident regarding a potential rat issue, and Code Enforcement visited the site,” Svehla said. “A Notice of Violation was issued to management with a timeframe for treatment on the interior of the unit.”

When the problem persisted, Svehla said a citation was issued on April 30. A remediation plan is now in place, and the city will continue monitoring to determine if more action is needed.

Fields says the infestation has disrupted every part of her life.

“I’m uncomfortable and not sleeping well, and the anxiety is all at an all-time high,” she said. “I haven’t been able to go into the office this week, so it’s affecting work. It’s affecting everything.”

She says she now bleaches surfaces daily and seals off doors.

“We’re keeping our door shut with things like under the doors at night,” she said.

Fields says she is ready to move, even though the cost of relocating would be difficult. She says other residents are dealing with the same issue.

“I hope that other tenants aren’t going through this, but I know that other people in my building are,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Harbor Group Management for comment on Thursday but has not received a response.

Johnson visited the leasing office around 2 p.m. on Friday and found it closed.

