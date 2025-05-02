At least 4 injured after manufacturing facility roof collapses in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — At least four people were injured when the roof of a manufacturing facility in Forsyth County collapsed on Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say that as storms rolled through the area around 1 p.m., the roof of Clemence Medical Products on Technology Drive collapsed.

The building was fully occupied and employees were working inside when the roof came down.

All four people who were injured were taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital as a precaution.

Billy Bean, EMS Administrator for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, said the building has substantial damage, but has been stabilized and there is no additional hazards. The building also suffered flooding.

Investigators say there is a large hole in the roof and they believe there was a large amount of water on top when it collapsed.

The company makes surgical adhesives. While they use hazardous materials, none are believed to have been released.

