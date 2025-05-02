Georgia deputy released from the hospital after being shot in the face

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a traffic stop over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

Columbia County Deputy Gavin White was shot in the face and rushed into surgery in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office says White was released on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers and well wishes. Our entire agency appreciates the outpouring of support!" the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

White and Deputy Brandon Sikes pulled over James Blake Montgomery in the motor home he was driving on Interstate 20 near Augusta to serve a temporary protective order for a domestic violence case.

When two of the three on scene deputies turned away, Montgomery pulled out a fully automatic pistol and opened fire. Sikes died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies returned fire and Montgomery was found dead inside the home.

Investigators found pipe bombs inside the vehicle, including one rigged with a remote switch and more guns.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on X about the shooting late Saturday.

Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians.



As they remain in our hearts and… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 27, 2025

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group