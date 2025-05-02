Barrow County Schools go into lockdown as police investigate threats

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — All Barrow County Schools are currently on a soft lockdown, the district told parents on Friday morning.

District officials say law enforcement is investigating a series of threatening calls to several schools. They did not comment on which schools received threats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All students and staff are safe. Extra security is going to each school.

The school district is asking parents not to go to their child’s school as it will “jeopardize the investigation and security of the campus.”

This is a developing story. More details will be released as they become available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group