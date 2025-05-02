Risk for strong to severe storms today, damaging wind gusts and hail possible

ATLANTA — Friday starts off mainly dry, but you will want to stay weather aware for later today.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a cold front that will bring the chance for strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says all of north Georgia has some risk for storms with the higher risk in northwest Georgia.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monahan says that, if you are able, you should park your car under cover late this afternoon and this evening as hail could damage vehicles.

Monahan says a brief, spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out, but that risk is overall low.

What to know for the weekend:

Isolated showers and storms through late this afternoon

Storms become more widespread this evening and late tonight

Strong and severe storms are possible, especially northwest of Atlanta

More rain and storms Saturday with cold front

Cooler and drier Sunday into early next week

