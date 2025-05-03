Hall County

Channel 2 viewers capture video of waterspout moving across part of Lake Lanier

Waterspout on Lake Lanier An apparent waterspout touched down on Lake Lanier around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Viewers started sending in video to Channel 2 Action News around that time.

The Hall County Emergency Management said they had began receiving reports that there may have been a tornado that touched down and activated their sirens “due to numerous credible sightings.”

They also said there had been some limited structural damage near Lakewood Baptist Church.

Viewers sent in video of the waterspout, which is a tornado on the water, moving across Lake Lanier in the Thompson Bridge area.

A pair of boaters who were on the lake sent us another video of the same storm.

Hall County said that they have requested the National Weather Service to come out and survey the area.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is headed to the area to look into the damage. She’ll have a LIVE update on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

