Family searches for 82-year-old man who disappeared 2 weeks ago

ATLANTA — The family of an 82-year-old man says he left home nearly two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since.

Police released an alert to the public to be on the lookout for James Moon. He is described as 6 feet tall and about 135 pounds with black and gray hair.

His family asked anyone who sees him to contact Atlanta police.

Moon’s family says he is independent, and they say they came here near this gas station to catch the bus to go shopping.

They told Channel 2’s Tom Jones they find it very unusual he was spotted far away from where he usually goes.

People who live near Bouldercrest and Fayettevile roads have noticed flyers asking for help finding Moon.

“It seems like I’ve seen him before,” Tanu Jones said.

Phillip Joiner says his uncle left home walking on April 19.

“He kept saying that he wanted to go shopping,” Joiner said.

He said his uncle went to catch the bus.

Police released pictures of Moon inside the Texaco gas station on Eastland Road. It is in walking distance of his home.

Then he was also seen at the Citgo on Bouldercrest, which is a distance from that Texaco near where he lives.

Moon’s family believe he may have gotten off a MARTA bus and stopped at a Shell gas station, which they find that unusual because it is the opposite direction from where he was supposed to go shopping.

“He usually goes to the Little 5 Points where all the shopping areas (are),” Joiner said.

He just wants his uncle home, safe and sound.

People who don’t even know Moon also hope for his safe return

“I’m going to look out for him,” Tanu Jones said. “I’ll try to search for him. I’ll keep the word out there for him.”

