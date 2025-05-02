Crews searching Lake Oconee for missing swimmer

LAKE OCONEE, Ga. — Crews are searching Lake Oconee on Friday for a man who went under while swimming on Thursday night.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a 54-year-old man was trying to swim across Collins Cove when he went under.

They were called to the lake just before 10 p.m.

Crews used sonar to search until after midnight. They returned at 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Earlier this year, a pair of teachers vanished while boating on Lake Oconee.

Joycelyn Wilson and her fiancé Gary Jones disappeared in February. Wilson’s body was recovered the next day, but crews searched the lake for a month to find Jones’ body.

