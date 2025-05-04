Parent turns in 1 of 3 suspects accused of trying to break into vehicles

HINESVILLE, Ga. — Three people were taken into custody after attempted vehicle break-ins led to an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Hinesville police were called to the Wedgewood Way area regarding suspicious individuals trying to break into vehicles. Police said the vehicle the suspects were in had been previously stolen.

While officers were patrolling the area, they spotted a black vehicle suspiciously parked at an abandoned house.

Officials said that when officers turned on the patrol vehicle lights, several individuals could be seen inside the car, dressed in dark clothing and ski masks.

Police tried to conduct a traffic stop as the vehicle began to drive away.

Hinesville officials said all three suspects jumped out of the car and ran.

Two were quickly taken into custody. The third suspect was later brought to the police station by a parent.

“A commendable and responsible action. Shout out to that parent," the department said.

The stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.

The investigation remains ongoing. The suspects’ ages and identities were not revealed.

