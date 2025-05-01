Man sentenced to life plus 115 years after murdering a woman, injuring her mother

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — A 60-year-old will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was found guilty of shooting and killing a woman and injuring another.

On Wednesday, a Polk County judge sentenced Randy Feleciano McClarity, 60, to life without parole plus 115 years.

In March, a jury found him guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Evidence revealed that in August 2022, McClarity shot and killed a woman before shooting her mother.

The District Attorney’s Office for Polk and Haralson Counties said McClarity killed Summer Bryant and, moments later, shot Julie Thigpin in the ear.

Cedartown police said around 3 a.m., the two, along with a man, were walking near East Gibson St. when a car approached them and began to shoot at them.

District Attorney Jaeson Smith said McClarity then drove to an auto lot where he was arrested.

McClarity continually shouted expletives at the court and prosecutors, the DA said.

“Mr. McClarity showed absolutely no remorse for the crimes he had committed and continued to belittle the victim and witnesses throughout the hearing. I know this sentence will not ease the pain of Ms. Bryant’s family and loved ones. However, I am confident they will find hope in knowing justice was served,” Smith said.

