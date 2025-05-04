Lightning strike sparks fire at Gwinnett County home

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Officials say a lightning strike was the cause of a house fire Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a house fire in the 4000 block of Tower View Trail SW in Snellville.

Gwinnett County fire officials said a neighbor saw flames coming through the roof.

Fire crews responded quickly, managing to contain the fire, with damage just to the attic space.

Officials said one person was safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

According to the department, the fire was caused by a lightning strike during the line of storms that moved through the metro Atlanta area overnight.

