Risk of severe storms moving in on Saturday afternoon. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — Most of Georgia is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for isolated severe storms on Saturday, so you’ll want to make sure you’re staying weather aware.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says a round of showers will move through on Saturday morning.
But the larger risk comes this afternoon as a cold front moves in, bringing with it a chance of damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
By later tonight, the storms will have moved through and drier air will begin to move in behind the cold front.
Here’s what you need to know:
- North Georgia under Level 1 risk of isolated severe storms
- Possible storms become more robust this afternoon
- Chance of damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours
- Storms move out by Saturday night
