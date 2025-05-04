GA businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Revenue is working to crack down on underage alcohol sales through compliance checks at convenience and liquor stores.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Thursday, the GDR conducted an undercover operation to identify Sparta businesses that sold alcohol to underage customers.
The operation led to four businesses and two people being cited.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Lightning strike sparks fire at Gwinnett County home
- North GA man charged with capital murder after man who was shot crashes into home
- Rats taking over woman’s Gwinnett apartment as city cracks down on complex
The cited businesses and individuals include:
- Asmnizam Ahammad, of Lawrenceville
- Store: Little Round Up Package Shop
Violation: Furnishing, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages
- Sequita Collier, of Sparta
- Store: Little Round Up Convenience Store
Violation: Furnishing to, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages
Two other stores were cited by the GDR and will remain temporarily closed until their alcohol licenses are reinstated.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Authorities arrested the following individuals:
- Taneja Mukesh
- Store: BnB Convenience Store, Highway 22
Violations:
- Operating without the required licenses to distribute, sell, or otherwise deal in alcoholic beverages; failure to display licenses
- Furnishing, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages
- Manoj Kapoor, of Sparta, Ga.
- Store: Valero Convenience Store, Broad Street
Violations:
- Operating without the required licenses to distribute, sell, or otherwise deal in alcoholic beverages; failure to display licenses
- Furnishing, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages
©2025 Cox Media Group