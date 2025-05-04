GA businesses cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Revenue is working to crack down on underage alcohol sales through compliance checks at convenience and liquor stores.

On Thursday, the GDR conducted an undercover operation to identify Sparta businesses that sold alcohol to underage customers.

The operation led to four businesses and two people being cited.

The cited businesses and individuals include:

Asmnizam Ahammad, of Lawrenceville

Store: Little Round Up Package Shop

Violation: Furnishing, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages

Sequita Collier, of Sparta

Store: Little Round Up Convenience Store

Violation: Furnishing to, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages

Two other stores were cited by the GDR and will remain temporarily closed until their alcohol licenses are reinstated.

Authorities arrested the following individuals:

Taneja Mukesh

Store: BnB Convenience Store, Highway 22

Violations:

Operating without the required licenses to distribute, sell, or otherwise deal in alcoholic beverages; failure to display licenses

Furnishing, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages

Manoj Kapoor, of Sparta, Ga.

Store: Valero Convenience Store, Broad Street

Violations:

Operating without the required licenses to distribute, sell, or otherwise deal in alcoholic beverages; failure to display licenses

Furnishing, purchase of, or possession by persons under 21 years of age of alcoholic beverages

