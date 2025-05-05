Brock Bowers returns to UGA to complete his degree

ATHENS, Ga. — NFL teams are holding their voluntary workouts. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers though has another priority at the top of his list.

Bowers returned to the University of Georgia to complete his degree, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Vincent Bonsignore.

For those who have asked: @Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is in Georgia, finishing up his college degree, so he has not been at the facility for voluntary workouts (for good reason, of course) — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) May 1, 2025

Bowers majored in finance before the Raiders drafted the former Bulldogs star in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The tight end finished his Bulldogs football career as a John Mackey Award winner and two-time national champion.

He led the team in receiving yards during each of his three seasons and finished with 175 passes, 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 career receiving yards.

In his first season with the Raiders, Bowers set a rookie record with 112 catches. He recorded 1,194 receiving yards.

The Associated Press named Bowers a finalist for its Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

