Sources: Falcons pick up option for Drake London

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will pick up Drake London’s option, league sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.

The Falcons signed the wide receiver to standard rookie contract after they drafted him in 2022. With Atlanta picking up his option, London will remain on the roster through 2026.

London finished fourth in receiving yards and tied for ninth in touchdown catches last year.

He will be a reliable target for Michael Penix Jr. as the quarterback looks ahead to his first full season as the Falcons starter.

Teams have until May 1 to decide whether or not they will pick up a fifth-year option for rookie contracts.

