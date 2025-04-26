Meet the Falcons: Here’s who the Atlanta Falcons added to the roster in the 2025 NFL Draft

ATLANTA — The 2025 NFL Draft is wrapping up with the final rounds on Saturday, so here’s a look who the Atlanta Falcons added to the roster.

After three years in a row of getting a top 10 pick, the Falcons made the first pick at No. 15.

For their first pick, the Falcons kept it in the state with University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.

Walker, 21, spent three seasons with the Dawgs, capping it off by winning the Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker last season.

After a swap with the LA Rams, the Falcons got a second first-round pick and kept it in the SEC with the University of Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. as the No. 26 pick.

No second-round picks for the Falcons meant their next selection came in the overall No. 96 spot in round three.

They used it to grab Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.

Heading into the final four rounds on Saturday, the Falcons got their first pick of the day in the overall No. 118 spot in the fourth round.

Adding another safety to the roster, the Falcons drafted Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr.

Unless they make a trade, the Falcons will have to wait for another 100 players to get drafted until their next pick.

Atlanta isn’t slated to be on the clock again until the start of the final round at overall No. 218, their last pick for 2025.

