NFL DRAFT 2025: Where are the UGA Bulldogs heading?

ATHENS, Ga. — The 2025 NFL Draft is wrapping up with the final rounds on Saturday, so here are the University of Georgia Bulldogs leaving Athens behind and heading to the big leagues.

As the draft heads into the sixth round, 10 Bulldogs have been drafted. But with two rounds to go, there’s plenty of time for the other standouts to be picked.

So far, none of the Dawgs are set to be teammates.

Round 1

It didn’t take long for the first Bulldog to come off the board.

With the No. 11 pick in the first round, the San Francisco 49ers drafted Columbus native defensive end Mykel Williams.

Just a few picks later, linebacker Jalon Walker was drafted to head just a few miles down the road by the Atlanta Falcons in the No. 15 spot.

Before the first round came to an end on Thursday, one more Dawg with local ties found himself picked up.

With the No. 27 pick, the Baltimore Ravens grabbed Jackson County native safety Malaki Starks.

Starks, 21, also spent three seasons with the Bulldogs. Last season, Starks led the Bulldogs with 77 tackles.

Round 2

In the second round, the Detroit Lions were the only team to draft one of the Bulldogs when they took Rome native guard Tate Ratledge in the overall No. 57 spot.

Round 3

The next Bulldog off the board was offensive guard Dylan Fairchild, drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the overall No. 81 pick. The Cumming native graduated from West Forsyth High School.

With the No. 95 pick, the New England Patriots drafted center Jared Wilson.

Round 4

Saturday’s first round saw two more Bulldogs head to the NFL.

With the overall No. 110 pick, the New York Jets grabbed wide receiver Arian Smith.

And in the No. 114 spot, running back Trevor Etienne, who joined the Bulldogs from Florida just last season, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers.

Round 5

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off the fifth round by taking defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins as the overall No. 139 pick.

After trading picks with the Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. with pick No. 161. Mondon is a graduate of Paulding County High School.

And while not a Georgia Bulldog, the overall No. 2 draft pick, Travis Hunter, does call Gwinnett County home.

Hunter, a Heisman Trophy winner, graduated from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee before playing for the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. He’s now heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the overall No. 173 pick in the fifth round.

