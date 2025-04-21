NFL Draft 2025: Dates, times, draft order, how to watch on Channel 2

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The NFL Draft is finally here and Channel 2 Action News is your home for everything draft related.

All seven rounds from Green Bay will air live on Channel 2 on April 24-26.

Channel 2 Action News will host a LIVE NFL Draft special at 7 p.m. on April 24 leading up to the first pick of the night at 8 p.m.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2 sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo will break down the Falcons’ options and which local college talent could hear their name called.

Here is what to know about the 2025 NFL Draft.

What days and times are the NFL Draft?

WSB-TV Sports Zone Draft Special airs at 7 p.m. Thursday. The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday April 24 followed by WSB Tonight. On Friday April 25, the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday April 26, it starts at noon ET.

What picks do the Atlanta Falcons have?

The Atlanta Falcons have picks No. 15, No. 46, No. 118, No. 218, No. 242.

What is the first round draft order?

Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Giants New England Patriots Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders New York Jets Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Atlanta Falcons Arizona Cardinals Cincinnati Bengals Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Houston Texans Los Angeles Rams Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles

