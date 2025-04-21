Sports

NFL Draft 2025: Dates, times, draft order, how to watch on Channel 2

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The NFL Draft is finally here and Channel 2 Action News is your home for everything draft related.

All seven rounds from Green Bay will air live on Channel 2 on April 24-26.

Channel 2 Action News will host a LIVE NFL Draft special at 7 p.m. on April 24 leading up to the first pick of the night at 8 p.m.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Channel 2 sports anchor Alison Mastrangelo will break down the Falcons’ options and which local college talent could hear their name called.

Here is what to know about the 2025 NFL Draft.

What days and times are the NFL Draft?

WSB-TV Sports Zone Draft Special airs at 7 p.m. Thursday. The first round of the draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday April 24 followed by WSB Tonight. On Friday April 25, the draft begins at 7 p.m. ET and on Saturday April 26, it starts at noon ET.

What picks do the Atlanta Falcons have?

The Atlanta Falcons have picks No. 15, No. 46, No. 118, No. 218, No. 242.

What is the first round draft order?

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

