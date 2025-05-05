Suspect accused of hitting man with SUV at The Bird in Dunwoody turns himself in

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man accused of hitting another man with his car outside of The Bird restaurant and bar in Dunwoody turned himself in at the DeKalb County Jail.

The Dunwoody Police Department said Monday morning that Sheldon Mayers turned himself in at the jail on Wednesday evening.

He is accused of hitting Terry Crosby on April 25 after getting into an altercation with Mayers over his girlfriend.

Channel 2 Action News previously reported that “a man and his girlfriend were sitting at the bar when another man walked up to them. The second man touched the woman to get her attention, which led to a fight inside the restaurant,” according to investigators.

After The Bird staff broke up the fight, management told them all to leave, according to police. In the parking lot, Mayers is accused of intentionally hitting Crosby with his car, putting him in the hospital.

Police said Crosby remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Having turned himself in, Mayers faces three felony charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and hit and run resulting in serious injury or death.

Jail records show Mayers has been released on bond from the DeKalb County Jail.

