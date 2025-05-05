Young sperm whale washes ashore Hilton Head Island, euthanized

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. — A veterinarian team “gently sedated and euthanized” a whale that washed ashore Hilton Head Island.

“Early this morning, we returned to the beach to say goodbye to the juvenile sperm whale who touched so many hearts here on Hilton Head Island,” city officials said Monday.

The whale first appeared on the beach over the weekend and likely drifted hundreds of miles away. Officials said as with most cases, the whale had likely been sick before it ended up on the beach.

Specialized teams, including one from the Georgia Aquarium, assisted with the whale’s euthanization.

“A peaceful and humane passing after a long journey,” officials said.

A necropsy will be performed before the whale is buried. The city thanked residents and beachgoers for showing compassion and respect for the mammal.

“These moments remind us of the power of community and our shared responsibility to protect the natural world,” officials said.

