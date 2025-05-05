Coweta County Schools targeted by ‘apparent cyberattack,’ incident under investigation

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County School System announced that its computer network had been targeted in an apparent cyberattack on Friday night.

According to the district, the incident is now under investigation by its security partners and was reported to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

As a result of the “intrusion,” the district said some of its network processes “will be hampered in the coming days, and school system employees have been advised not to access desktop devices while the matter is being investigated.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Despite the impact on the school system, district officials said school will continue as normal this week, including Advanced Placement testing, which starts Monday.

Milestones Testing will also proceed as planned on Tuesday, officials said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Many basic school operations - including student Chromebook access and use, Wi-Fi access and phones - have not been impeded by this situation,” the district said.

Officials added that it did not appear any personal information was compromised during the reported intrusion, though the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the system was alerted to unauthorized network activity on Friday night around 7 p.m.

When the intrusion was found, the IT department and security partners immediately took the system offline to stop the activity and find the source.

Now, access to the school system’s internal network will be restricted as authorities investigate and monitor the situation.

Coweta County School officials said they will provide updates to parents and employees as more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group