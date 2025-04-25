Man hit by car after getting into fight inside Dunwoody restaurant

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car outside a restaurant.
Dunwoody police say they were called to The Bird on Ashford Dunwoody Road.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators say a man was intentionally hit by a car after a fight inside the restaurant.
The victim was rushed to the hospital.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Caregiver accused of buying Shein outfits, paying bills with Alzheimer’s patient’s credit card
- Search for gunman after Fulton County deputy shot in downtown Atlanta, officials say
- ‘Whites only,’ ‘colored only’ signs posted in Rockdale elementary school
The driver’s identity has not been released.
Police say they are still speaking with witnesses and gathering details.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group