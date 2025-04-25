Man hit by car after getting into fight inside Dunwoody restaurant

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car outside a restaurant.

Dunwoody police say they were called to The Bird on Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Investigators say a man was intentionally hit by a car after a fight inside the restaurant.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

Police say they are still speaking with witnesses and gathering details.

