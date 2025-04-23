‘Whites only,’ ‘colored only’ signs posted in Rockdale elementary school

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A group of parents said they are upset after their kids walked inside Honey Creek Elementary and found segregation signs posted inside the school.

The parents told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington the signs seen in the school April 15 read:

“For Whites Only” and “For Colored Only.”

The signs were reportedly posted above water fountains and inside the cafeteria.

A Rockdale County School District spokesperson said the signs were a part of a history lesson about Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to desegregate an all-white public school in the South.

Still, parents voiced their disappointment about the signs on social media and at a recent school board meeting.

“Things can be taught in a way that doesn’t inflict trauma on children,” one parent told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Wednesday.

That parent asked not to be identified because she said she fears retaliation after she spoke out against the signs.

“[I’m] trying to limit as much backlash as I can, because I know there are racist individuals in this world unfortunately,” she said.

Wednesday morning the school principal sent a message to parents.

It read in part:

“You may have heard that we, along with our district human resources department, have been investigating an incident reported to us that involved a social studies activity based on a historical figure in American history that was not approved. Upon learning of the activity, we communicated directly with the parents of students who may have been affected.

The historical figure was Ruby Bridges which is part of the Georgia Social Studies Standards. The district provides teachers with curriculum documents that include recommended and vetted resources and activities. In this instance, the teacher did not adhere to the approved resources or recommended lessons provided by the district. While we do not believe there was any ill intent, the activity was not included in the teacher’s submitted lesson plan and was not approved by school administrators.

We expect all faculty to follow lesson plans that are submitted and approved by administrators. We will not share any further information as this is a personnel matter but wanted to give you context of the situation."

Some parents still want reassurance that a similar incident will not happen again.

“My son was over a water fountain drinking, and there was a ‘for colored only’ sign above and he was made fun of by the other children. To me that’s not a history lesson,” one parent said.

In a statement to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington, a Rockdale County School District spokesperson wrote:

“This is being investigated through the district’s human resources department, and we have taken the appropriate action to address the reported information. Due to the nature of this personnel matter, we cannot share further information.”

