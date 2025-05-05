GA man sentenced for distributing child porn in exchange for $200 Amazon gift card

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a northwest Georgia man in less than 30 minutes for possessing and distributing child pornography.

On March 18, after a two-day trial, a Catoosa County jury convicted James Myers, 52, of soliciting, what he believed to be, an 11-year-old girl for sex.

Trial evidence showed that Myers had begun messaging someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl named “Emily” from Ringgold on Facebook.

However, the “Emily” profile was posted by a group named Predator Poachers led by Alex Rosen. The group consists of private Texas citizens who manage sting operations on potential child sex predators.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office said that over two months, Myers became involved in an online relationship with “Emily”. Myers sent graphic messages about sex acts he wanted to perform with her and repeatedly talked about wanting to impregnate her.

After Myers arranged to have “Emily” meet him at his home, a group member showed up at Myers and recorded him. where he admitted to viewing and sending child porn on the Telegram App.

The DA said Myers also described his visits to the “dark web,” where he viewed different types of child porn including infants and bestialty.

The group turned over copies of the conversation to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office and Det. Zach Roden began to investigate.

Deputies secured a warrant for Myers’ phone. Authorities said they found pictures and videos of child porn and a text conversation where child porn videos were to sent to an unknown person through the Telegram app in exchange for a $200 Amazon gift card.

On March 19, after less than 30 minutes a jury found Myers guilty of possessing and distributing child porn and soliciting a minor online.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Myers to serve 10 years in prison, followed by 30 years of sex offender probation.

“There are lines you better never cross with me--and wanting to destroy the innocence of our children with your sexual perversions is one of them,” said District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller.”

