‘Most secure election in Georgia’s history,’ GA Secretary of State certifies results of election

ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger officially certified the results of the 2024 Presidential Election on Friday following two post-election audits.

Earlier in the week, election workers completed a hand count of over 700,000 ballots across the state and performed a Risk Limiting Audit with a 95% risk limit.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office also completed an Optical Character Recognition audit of every ballot case in the election.

“The votes were counted accurately, securely, and quickly,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “I’m proud to certify these results and we congratulate President-Elect Donald J. Trump on his victory.”

The audits showed consistency with the machine tally.

Now that the results are certified, Gov. Brian Kemp will certify the slate of electors to Washington, DC.

“This was the most secure election in Georgia’s history,” Raffensperger added.

