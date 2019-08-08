ATLANTA - Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has directed the Department of City Planning to implement a daily ban of electric scooters from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
According to the mayor, no permitted e-scooter or electric bike will be rentable during that time.
The ban goes into effect Friday.
The Department of City Planning has told electric scooter and E-Bike companies operating in Atlanta of the change in policy, and requested that they disable devices during the "No Ride Zone."
There have been 4 scooter deaths in the last year:
On Aug. 6, Quienterry McGriff was riding the e-scooter around 6:30 a.m. at Semmes Street and Norman Berry Drive in Atlanta when he was hit by an oil truck. The driver stayed at the scene and won't face any charges.
Amber Ford, 34, was riding an e-scooter July 27 on 14th Street near Crescent Avenue when she was struck by a car, which left the scene. She was later taken off life support.
Brad Alexander, 37, was hit and killed by a CobbLinc bus near the Arts Center MARTA station as he headed home from an Atlanta United game July 14.
In May, 20-year-old Eric Amis, Jr. was hit and killed near the West Lake MARTA station.
