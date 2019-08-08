Reality TV cast member recovering from brain flu, 2-month coma

ATLANTA - A reality TV personality who lives in Atlanta is talking about his recovery from brain flu, which put him in a coma for 2 months.
Alexx Blanks, who has appeared on OWN's "Ready to Love," had to be put on life support after contracting the disease.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington sat down with Blanks, who is now out of the hospital. He told her he is not only recovering physically from the disease, but mentally as well.
We'll hear from him about his fight to get back to normal, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
