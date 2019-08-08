  • Woman wanted in three counties for causing thousands of dollars in damage

    By: Matt Johnson

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman wanted in three counties. She's accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage throwing bricks at people's homes and a school in Clayton County.

    According to authorities, she punched a professor in the face at a vocational college. 

    Channel 2 Action News is speaking to authorities about the leads they're pursuing to find her, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories