Woman wanted in three counties for causing thousands of dollars in damage

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a woman wanted in three counties. She's accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage throwing bricks at people's homes and a school in Clayton County.
According to authorities, she punched a professor in the face at a vocational college.
Channel 2 Action News is speaking to authorities about the leads they're pursuing to find her, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}