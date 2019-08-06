ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has confirmed the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease tied to a downtown Atlanta hotel has now turned deadly.
The Georgia Department of Health confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities said 12 lab-confirmed cases, including one death, and 61 probable cases of Legionnaires’ disease are related to an outbreak at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.
After learning about the outbreak last month, the Sheraton said it would remain closed through Aug. 11 as crews find the source of the exposure.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of lung infection that is caused by bacteria living in warm water. You get it by breathing in affected water droplets and there are many ways to be exposed.
