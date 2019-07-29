ATLANTA - Authorities now say there are 11 lab-confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease and 55 probably cases of Legionnaires’ disease related to the outbreak at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health, there are no reported deaths due to Legionnaires’ disease among hotel guests.
Probably causes are people who had illness consistent with Legionnaires’ disease, including pneumonia diagnosed by a clinician or chest X-ray, but without laboratory confirmation.
The number of probably cases can change based on testing and lab results.
The Sheraton Atlanta Hotel remains closed while the investigation continues.
