ATLANTA - The hotel at the center of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak says it will keep its doors closed for nearly a month.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Sheraton Atlanta hotel will remain closed through August 11 as crews find the source of the exposure.
As of Thursday, there are six confirmed cases Legionnaires’ disease from people who recently stayed at the hotel. Channel 2 Action News first reported the cases of Legionella earlier this week.
Legionnaires' disease is a type of lung infection that is caused by bacteria living in warm water. You get it by breathing in affected water droplets and there are many ways to be exposed.
