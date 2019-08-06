15-year-old student burned in chemistry experiment at high school in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school student was taken to a hospital after he was burned in a chemistry experiment.
A 15-year-old student is at Grady Memorial Hospital waiting to be admitted to the burn unit, family members tell Channel 2's Richard Elliot.
Tuesday marked only the second day of school for DeKalb County. Channel 2 Action News received n email Redan High School sent to parents Tuesday afternoon.
We're working to learn more about the student's burn injuries and speaking with his sister, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
A lab experiment gone wrong. Doctors are treating a 15-year old Redan HS student after he was burned during a lab experiment this morning. We’re gathering details now. pic.twitter.com/4u1KOJu9wM— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) August 6, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}