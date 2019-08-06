  • 15-year-old student burned in chemistry experiment at high school in DeKalb

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a high school student was taken to a hospital after he was burned in a chemistry experiment.

    A 15-year-old student is at Grady Memorial Hospital waiting to be admitted to the burn unit, family members tell Channel 2's Richard Elliot.

    Tuesday marked only the second day of school for DeKalb County. Channel 2 Action News received n email Redan High School sent to parents Tuesday afternoon.

    We're working to learn more about the student's burn injuries and speaking with his sister, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories