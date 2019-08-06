Man with gun spotted on doorbell camera at two different homes, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two doorbell video cameras in DeKalb County show the same man with a gun at two different homes, police said.
Police are now searching for the man.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington talked to one homeowner, who said he looked at his Nest app and found saw the man at his front door. He told Washington he found another video on Nextdoor of the same man at another house with a gun.
Washington also spoke with neighborhood watch about what they plan to do.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them.
"Oh my god, there's a guy looking through my front door with a gun."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) August 6, 2019
This man showed up at two houses, in one DeKalb County neighborhood with A GUN!
Hear what homeowners plan to do, to stay safe, at 4.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dsMtqEr3CF
