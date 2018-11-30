Atlanta reality star fighting for his life, doctors suspect rare brain flu

ATLANTA - A TV reality star who lives in Atlanta is in a coma and doctors think he's suffering from the brain flu, a very rare condition with influenza-like symptoms.
Alexx Banks, who has appeared on OWN's "Ready to Love," is on life support.
Fewer than 50 people have had brain flu in the United States.
Family members told Channel 2 Action News they are extremely worried.
