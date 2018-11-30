CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Fire Department says it's investigating an apparent house explosion.
The incident happened along Trenton Lane around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Neighbors in the area said they heard a loud explosion prior to seeing the home in flames.
Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed.
Neighbors told firefighters they were able to get the homeowner out, who suffered minor injuries.
