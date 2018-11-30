DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.
According to Brookhaven police, officers responded to a 911 call at the Waffle House on Clairmont Road.
The victims were not shot at the Waffle House. Investigators said they’re not sure when and where the shooting happened.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows an active scene in the Waffle House parking lot and at least one person being worked on by paramedics.
Dekalb Police & EMS on scene of shooting at Waffle House on Clairmont Rd at l-85. Doesn’t appear as if happened in WF. They got 1 victim out of the backseat of a car. Possible 2nd victim sitting on the sidewalk. Updates @ 4 on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News 2 Action News. pic.twitter.com/tk3CeJND5W— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 30, 2018
