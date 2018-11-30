  • 2 shot, dropped off outside metro Atlanta Waffle House

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Friday afternoon in DeKalb County.

    According to Brookhaven police, officers responded to a 911 call at the Waffle House on Clairmont Road.

    The victims were not shot at the Waffle House. Investigators said they’re not sure when and where the shooting happened.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows an active scene in the Waffle House parking lot and at least one person being worked on by paramedics.

