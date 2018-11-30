CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The teen who was driving at the time of a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon in Cherokee County was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide on Friday.
Stephen “Stevie” Smith, 17, was a front-seat passenger in the car that ran off a road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
He died and three of his classmates, who were also in the car were hurt, two of them seriously.
The crash happened on Orange Mill Road in Canton, which authorities pointed out has many curves. It happened less a mile from Creekview High School.
“There's a large embankment and trees off to the side, and the car went off the road and struck a tree. There was a small fire with the accident as well,” Jay Baker, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Smith died at the scene.
The driver, Yann “Fred” Engamba, was treated and released from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Baker said.
Authorities said he was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
Engamba is in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. He’s being held without bond.
CLICK HERE for information on the "Stevie Smith Memorial Fund."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}