CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old and injured three other teens.
According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported on Old Orange Mill Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the 17-year-old who was killed was the front-seat passenger. The 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old sitting in the back seat were seriously injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
A 15-year-old who was sitting in the back seat suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital.
Names of the driver and passengers haven’t been released.
We're working to learn more information about the victims and the ongoing investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for updates.
