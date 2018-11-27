  • Tyler Perry could have an Atlanta street named after him

    By: Dave Huddleston

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta City Council member is pushing to rename a section of a street after Tyler Perry.

    Council member Joyce M. Sheperd wants to rename Desheler Street SW and Hardee Avenue SW between Lee Street and Womack Avenue, to Tyler Perry Studio Way. 

    The council planned a hearing about the idea for Tuesday.

