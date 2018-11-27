Tyler Perry could have an Atlanta street named after him

ATLANTA - An Atlanta City Council member is pushing to rename a section of a street after Tyler Perry.
Council member Joyce M. Sheperd wants to rename Desheler Street SW and Hardee Avenue SW between Lee Street and Womack Avenue, to Tyler Perry Studio Way.
The council planned a hearing about the idea for Tuesday.
We have a reporter and photographer at the hearing for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
City Councilmember pushing to rename a section of street Tyler Perry Studio Way. The story at noon.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Vr0x3Hf0zu— Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) November 27, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}