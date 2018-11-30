NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hearts are heavy in Nashville and the metro Atlanta area after a Vanderbilt University student-athlete from Acworth, Georgia, passed away Thursday after a long battle with cancer, according to the official website for Vanderbilt University Athletics.
Turner Cockrell was diagnosed with melanoma in 2017. The 21-year-old was a third-year tight end on Vanderbilt's football team.
"My heart is broken for Randy, Noelle and the Cockrell family, for all of Turner's teammates, and for all who came in contact with Turner," Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason said. "Turner had a wonderful spirit and fought an incredible fight. He was a Vanderbilt man through and through, and he will always be remembered here."
According to Vanderbilt University Athletics, the Acworth-native was a two-year starter at Allatoona High School. He led the team to a 14-1 season and the 5A state championship in 2015, the first state title in program history.
He was a first-team all-state honoree during his final prep campaign.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.
