Local Pho restaurant scores lowest health inspection grade we've reported on

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta restaurant just got the lowest health inspection we’ve reported on. It is I Luv Pho on Scenic Highway in Snellville in Gwinnett County.
One of the 35 health violations included the inspector witnessing a customer killing a cockroach on a table.
On Nov. 26, the restaurant failed with a score of just 22.
Regular customer Ashley Spikes was very surprised. She told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge ,she’s never had a problem with the food and it is always really good.
Other violations besides the cockroach included raw chicken stored in the same container as raw seafood, food not held cold enough and food not date marked.
Manager Tan To said he is working to correct the violations.
When Sbarge went there Tuesday the restaurant was closed and a sign said it was closed for cleaning.
The Gwinnett County Health Department temporarily suspended the permit because of nine critical violations.
To presented a correction plan to the Health Department and I Luv Pho in Snellville has reopened.
He also said the pest control company he uses is making extra visits.
The restaurant will be reinspected in early December. We’ll let you know how they do.
