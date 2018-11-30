KENNESAW, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a small plane has crashed on the Kennesaw State University campus.
The plane crashed around 7 p.m. in the area of Campus Loop Road and Bartow Avenue.
Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer shows firetrucks arriving at the scene. The video shows the plane apparently crashed into a tree.
@wsbtv a plane just crashed on kennesaw states campus pic.twitter.com/2tM7KBck0O— Legs (@Zach_Legner) November 30, 2018
There is no word yet on any injuries, but Cobb County police said the two people inside the plane were conscious and alert when they arrived on scene.
@ajc Here’s a video of a survivor of the plane crash on KSU’s Kennesaw Campus. pic.twitter.com/FHyBEf9AzN— Dallas Satterfield (@DW_Satterfield) November 30, 2018
Kennesaw State University released a statement Thursday night saying:
"Kennesaw State University officials confirm that at approximately 7:00 p.m. this evening, a small plane crashed on the Kennesaw Campus at the intersection of Campus Loop Rd. and Bartow Ave. Kennesaw State Police Officers were on the scene to assist the Cobb County Fire Department. The two occupants of the plane were conscious and alert and transported to an area hospital. There were no injuries to any KSU students, faculty, or staff. There are no reports of any damage to any buildings. The Kennesaw State Campus will be open and fully operational on Friday, Nov 30."
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene. Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}