Do you know her? Police trying to ID woman dropped at Grady Memorial Hospital

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to identify a woman who was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital last week.

    Investigators say a white male dropped the woman off on Nov. 22 around 4:40 p.m.

    Police released photos of the woman Thursday, hoping that someone might recognize her.

    If you have any information, please contact Atlanta police's Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

