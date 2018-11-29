Do you know her? Police trying to ID woman dropped at Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to identify a woman who was dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital last week.
Investigators say a white male dropped the woman off on Nov. 22 around 4:40 p.m.
Police released photos of the woman Thursday, hoping that someone might recognize her.
If you have any information, please contact Atlanta police's Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
