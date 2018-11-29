SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of shooting and injuring two people at a mall in the Birmingham, Ala. area on Thanksgiving has been arrested in metro Atlanta.
On Thursday, U.S. Marshals arrested Erron Brown at a home in South Fulton County.
We're working to learn how police tracked him down for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Hoover police said a fight broke out inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night and resulted in an exchange of gunfire.
An 18-year-old was shot twice and a 12-year-old bystander was shot in the back.
Fairburn home where Alabama mall shooting suspect was arrested by Marshals this morning, previous AL mugshot of suspect Erron Brown . No one talking in home @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SL0SeCiCoS— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 29, 2018
An officer responding to the scene shot and killed Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21, who police said was running from the scene with a weapon. Police later determined Bradford was not the shooter.
The shooting of Bradford sparked an emotional reaction in Birmingham.
About 200 demonstrators held a protest in Birmingham and held a moment of silence for Bradford at the spot where he was killed.
