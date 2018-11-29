  • Accused gunman in Thanksgiving shooting at Alabama mall arrested in metro Atlanta

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of shooting and injuring two people at a mall in the Birmingham, Ala. area on Thanksgiving has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

    On Thursday, U.S. Marshals arrested Erron Brown at a home in South Fulton County.  

    Hoover police said a fight broke out inside the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night and resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

    An 18-year-old was shot twice and a 12-year-old bystander was shot in the back.

    An officer responding to the scene shot and killed Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 21, who police said was running from the scene with a weapon. Police later determined Bradford was not the shooter.

    The shooting of Bradford sparked an emotional reaction in Birmingham. 

    About 200 demonstrators held a protest in Birmingham and held a moment of silence for Bradford at the spot where he was killed.

