Ex-UGA football player found guilty of state charges in killing of RaceTrac clerk

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A jury has found a former University of Georgia football player guilty on all state charges in the murder of a store clerk in Oconee County, according to officials.

Ahkil Crumpton was convicted of two counts of felony murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 19, 2021, Crumpton walked into the RaceTrac gas station on Macon Highway in Watkinsville, Ga. and shot Elijah Wood to death, authorities said.

The case will return to court tomorrow for sentencing.

The state conviction comes after Crumpton was also found guilty in a federal trial in 2024, connected to Wood’s death.

Crumpton was linked to the RaceTrac murder after he was arrested for a second shooting in Philadelphia.

In the 2024 case, he was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for interference with commerce by attempted robbery and 10 years in prison for false statements during the purchase of a firearm for a total of 30 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

"While no verdict can undo the heartbreaking loss suffered, our hearts remain with Elijah’s family and loved ones, and we hope today’s decision brings a measure of justice, closure, and peace as they continue to heal‚" the Oconee County Sheriff’s said.

