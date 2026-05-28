Significant improvements in Georgia drought levels; more heavy rain on the way

ATLANTA — While much of Georgia remains in an extreme drought, there has been significant improvement in the severity of the drought overall across the state.

Last week, nearly 80% of the state was still in extreme or exceptional drought. That number has dropped to 56%, according to the new drought report released Thursday.

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All the heavy rain since last Wednesday has put a dent in our rainfall deficit for the year. But it takes time to unwind the impacts of the drought over several weeks or months.

More heavy rain is on the way for this weekend and into next week. Another 1-3 inches of rainfall is likely through Monday.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track showers and storms that develop.

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